Navy Police busts fake recruitment scam perpetrated by self proclaimed 'Captain' in Mumbai

File Photo

The Naval Police have busted a fake recruitment scam allegedly perpetrated by an individual claiming to be Captain Sameer Singh of the Indian Navy, who lured young candidates with job offers as naval security guards.

The accused used a fake Ministry of Defence letter, indicating INS Kunjali, situated at Colaba in South Mumbai, as being the recruitment and workplace.

A legal complaint has been filed against the individual as of today. This comes at a time when millions of people have applied for jobs in the Indian Navy through the recently launched Agnipath scheme.

"On 2 August 2022, a Naval Police team was deputed to Ambernath to conduct a preliminary enquiry into the case. It approached Shivaji Nagar Police Station, Ambernath (East), and lodged a formal complaint, requesting the police to apprehend the individual at the earliest and register an FIR against him," as per the statement issued by Indian Navy.

Police are investigating the accused's antecedents, how many people he has misled, the money gathered and swindled, his possible associates, and other issues.

Meanwhile, around 9.55 lakh applicants, including 82,200 women, have registered for recruitment in the Indian Navy under the newly rolled out Agnipath scheme.

Candidates, who are applying should note that for Indian Navy Agniveer recruitment a set of original documents along with the form needs to be uploaded. Documents such as matric certificates, 12th marksheet etc. will be asked to upload online while filling the application form.