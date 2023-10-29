Headlines

Watch: Kuldeep Yadav dismisses Jos Buttler in IND vs ENG match, fans say 'Ball of the 2023 World Cup'

The Lady Killer trailer: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar are partners in crime in thriller filled with love, lust and anger

Nationwide platform 'Mera Yuva Bharat' to be launched on Sardar Patel's Birth Anniversary: PM Modi

Karan Johar responds to trolls targeting Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone after Koffee With Karan 8 episode: ‘No one is…’

Thousands loot UN aid warehouses in Gaza as Israel widens ground offensive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Kuldeep Yadav dismisses Jos Buttler in IND vs ENG match, fans say 'Ball of the 2023 World Cup'

The Lady Killer trailer: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar are partners in crime in thriller filled with love, lust and anger

Nationwide platform 'Mera Yuva Bharat' to be launched on Sardar Patel's Birth Anniversary: PM Modi

Health benefits of black tea

10 South Indian actors who rejected Bollywood films 

Batters with most fours in World Cup 2023 so far

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

The Lady Killer trailer: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar are partners in crime in thriller filled with love, lust and anger

Karan Johar responds to trolls targeting Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone after Koffee With Karan 8 episode: ‘No one is…’

Priyanka Chopra reveals people cautioned her not to star in Fashion: 'Ladkiyaan female-oriented films career ke...'

HomeIndia

India

Nationwide platform 'Mera Yuva Bharat' to be launched on Sardar Patel's Birth Anniversary: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that a nationwide ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ platform will be launched on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary on October 31.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 07:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that a nationwide ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ platform will be launched on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary on October 31 to give the youth an opportunity to play an active role in various nation-building events.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said the ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ website is also going to be launched and the youth should register on MYBharat.Gov.in.

“MYBharat will provide an opportunity for the youth of India to play an active role in various nation-building events. This is a unique effort of integrating the youth power of India in building a developed India,” the prime minister said.

He also noted that October 31 marks former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s death anniversary and paid tributes to her. In his remarks, Modi reiterated his strong pitch for being ‘vocal for local’ “Like every time, this time too, during festivals, our priority should be ‘Vocal for Local’,” he said.

Read: Kerala blast: IED device caused fatal explosion at convention centre, says state police

“I want to reiterate my request that wherever you go on tourism or pilgrimage buy products made by local artisans,” he said. Modi also said that on Gandhi Jayanti, Khadi witnessed record sales.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ICC accepts error in controversial Rassie van der Dussen's DRS decision against Pakistan but...

PAK vs SA, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs South Africa Match 26

Meet actress dubbed ‘Madhuri No 2’, Akshay's co-star, quit acting to marry star India cricketer, her husband..

Good news for Mukesh Ambani's children Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, details inside

Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: 'Crybaby' Mannara Chopra demanding princess treatment

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE