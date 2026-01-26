FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bank strike January 2026: Bank employees and unions nationwide have announced a pan India strike on 27 January 2026, Tuesday, which will likely affect bank related services at most public sector banks. The nationwide strike will be led by the United Forum of Bank Unions.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 26, 2026, 09:05 PM IST

Nationwide bank strike on January 27: Know which banks are affected, and other details
Bank unions have called for a nationwide strike on Jan 27
Bank strike January 2026: Bank employees and unions nationwide have announced a pan India strike on 27 January 2026, Tuesday, which will likely affect bank related services at most public sector banks. The strike will be led by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) which has given a call for the nationwide strike. 

What are the demands of the Bank Unions? 

According to the unions, their demand is rooted in the commitments which were made during the wage revision settlement signed between the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and UFBU in March 2024. Under the agreement, both sides had given their consent on turning all Saturdays as bank holidays, but the decision has not yet been implemented, as per PTI. 

The UFBU has contended that changing the regular six-day work week to five-day would not hamper bank operations, as employees have already agreed to work an additional 40 minutes each day from Monday to Friday.   

The UFBU has officially offered a strike notice to the IBA (Indian Banks’ Association), the Chief Labour Commissioner and the Department of Financial Services (DFS) under the provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947. 

If the strike happens, the banks will be closed for three consecutive days, from January 25, Sunday to January 27, Tuesday (including Monday, Republic Day which is a national holiday).  

Most public sector banks have said they have alerted customers about possible disruption in services if the strike materialises. 

After the UFBU strike notice was served, the Chief Labour Commissioner held conciliation meetings on Wednesday and Thursday to conclude the issue. Despite lengthy discussions, the unions shared that there was no favourable outcome. The Union has decided to declare bank strike on Tuesday.  

“Despite detailed discussions, finally there was no positive outcome out of the conciliation proceedings,” the UFBU said. “It is unfortunate that the government is not responding to our genuine demand,” the UFBU said earlier in January. 

Which banks will be affected? 

The public banks which are likely be affected include State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and other government-owned banks. Private banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank will not be affected by the strike.  

As of now bank employees get the second and fourth Saturdays off every month, apart from Sundays.

