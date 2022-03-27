Nationwide bandh on March 28, 29 - Here's what will remain open and shut

Following trade unions' call for a nationwide bandh on March 28-29, the West Bengal government on Saturday said all offices will remain open on those days and mandated employees to report for duty.

"In view of calls given by different trade unions and others for a 48 hours nationwide strike/bandh on March 28 and 29, 2022, it has been decided that all state government offices including those provided with Grants-in-Aid by the state government shall remain open and all the employees shall report for duty on those days," reads the state government

memorandum.

"It has been decided that no casual leave or any other leave for absence either in the first half or in the second half or for the whole day shall be granted to any employee on the above-mentioned dates. It is further notified that the absence of employees in those days will be treated as 'dies-non' and no salary will be admissible," it added.

A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29, to protest against government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people.

Here's a list of things that will remains open and shut:

- Hotels are to remain open in most parts of the country

- Online booking of tickets for buses and trains will remain open and transportation is unlikely to be affected.

- The banks have extended their supoort to the nationwide bandh in opposition to Centre's move to privatise public sector banks.

- Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has asked all its employees to report for duty during the two-day nationwide strike on March 28 and 29. If anyone fails to attend office, they will receive show-cause notices from the government.