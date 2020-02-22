Nationalism, slogan of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' being misused to construct militant idea of India: Manmohan Singh

In an apparent attack on the ruling BJP, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday said nationalism and the slogan of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' are being misused to construct a militant and heavily emotional idea of India that excludes millions of residents and our citizens.

Speaking at the launch of a book on Jawaharlal Nehru's works and speeches, the Congress leader said if India is recognised in the comity of nations as a vibrant democracy and, if it is considered as one of the important world powers, it was the first Prime Minister, who should be recognised as its main architect.

Nehru had led this country in its volatile and formative days when it adopted a democratic way of life, accommodating divergent social and political views, the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Singh said Nehru was very proud of Indian heritage, assimilated it, and harmonised them into the needs of a new modern India.

"With an inimitable style, and a multi-linguist, Nehru laid the foundation of the universities, academies and cultural institutions of Modern India. But for Nehru's leadership, independent India would not have become what it is today," Singh said.

"But unfortunately, a section of people who either do not have the patience to read history or would like to be deliberately guided by their prejudices, try their best to picture Nehru in a false light. But I am sure, history has a capacity to reject fake and false insinuations and put everything in proper perspective," he said.

In recent years, India's first prime minister has come under severe attack, especially from the BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has blamed Nehru for various ills facing the country.

The book, titled 'Who is Bharat Mata', by Purushottam Agrawal and Radha Krishna contains selections from Nehru's classic books Autobiography, Glimpses of World History and the Discovery of India; his speeches, essays and letters from pre and post-Independence years.

The book, which first brought out in English, also contains some of his most revealing interviews.

"It is a book of particular relevance at a time when Nationalism and the slogan of Bharat Mata Ki Jai are being misused to construct a militant and purely emotional idea of India that excludes millions of residents and citizens," Dr Singh said.

Quoting Nehru, Manmohan said the first Prime Minister had asked: "Who is this Bharat Mata? whose victory you wish?"

"The mountains and rivers, forests and fields are of course dear to everyone, but what counted ultimately is the people of India... spread out all over vast land," Singh quoted Nehru as saying.

"Nehru's legacy continues to be of immense significance, perhaps more today than at any other time in our history," he said.

"The purpose of this book is to show to the entire world and more particularly to India, how Pandit Nehru and his idea of India, built on Gandhian principles, harmonising the past and the present free from communal discords, is the only way to promote the inevitable plurality of our country," he said.

Nehru makes a very significant and time relevant remark on the dangers of leadership falling into a trap and getting removed far away from the common people whom they are supposed to serve, Singh, who served as India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, said.

