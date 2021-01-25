How to get digital voter ID card? Who is eligible? All your questions answered

Election Commission of India is celebrating 11th National Voters Day today. The Election Commission of India will formally launch the e-EPIC (Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card) programme Monday, (January 25), the National Voters' Day.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Law and Justice, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology will distribute e-EPICs and Elector Photo Identity Cards to five new voters, said ECI in a statement on its website. Other identity proofs like the Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence are already available in the digital format.

The digitalisation of voter-ID card will have a special significance in the upcoming polls in five states, namely, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Here is everything you need to know about the digital voter ID card:

What is e-EPIC?

e-EPIC is a non-editable secure portable document format (PDF) version of the EPIC and will have a secured QR code with image and demographics like serial number, part number, etc.

How to download e-EPIC?

E-EPIC can be downloaded on a mobile or a computer and can be digitally stored. This is in addition to physical IDs being issued for fresh registration.

The download facility will be available from 11.14 am onwards today.

Am I eligible for e-EPIC?

The e-EPIC initiative would be launched in two phases. In the first phase from January 25 to 31, all new voters who have applied for the voter-ID card and registered their mobile numbers in Form-6 will be able to download the e-EPIC by simply authenticating their mobile number.

The mobile numbers should be unique and not be previously registered in the ECI's electoral rolls.

As per the ECI, the second phase will start from February 1. It will be open for the general voters. All those who have given their mobile numbers (linked one) they can also download their e-EPIC.

Links to download e-EPIC

e-EPIC can be downloaded through the following online links, however, the voter-ID card would also be sent to them: Voter Helpline Mobile app (Android/iOS)

Voter Portal: https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/

NVP: https://nvsp.in/

Voter Helpline Mobile App

Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.eci.citizen

iOS https://apps.apple.com/in/app/voter-helpline/id1456535004

What is file format of e-EPIC?

You can download e-EPIC in portable document format (PDF).

Steps to download e-EPIC

For registered mobile number

1) Log in/register to https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/

2) From menu navigatiom, click on the option of download E-EPIC.

3) Enter the EPIC number or Form Reference Number.

4) Verify with OTP sent on registered mobile number.

5) Click on Download e-EPIC.

For non-registered mobile number

1. If Mobile number not registered in Eroll, click on e-KYC to complete the KYC.

2. Pass the Face liveness verification.

3. Update your mobile number to complete KYC.

4. Download e-EPIC.