National Testing Agency releases JNUEE 2020 answer key, option to challenge given to candidates

JNU 2020 answer key has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) along with the question papers on October 21. You can check the results on the official website nta.jnu.ac.in. Candidates who had taken the JNUEE 2020 entrance exam, can visit the website to download answer key of JNU 2020.

If candidates find any discrepancies, they have been provided with the option to challenge JNU answer key 2020. However a sum of Rs. 1000 would be charged as a processing fee for challenging each response in JNU 2020 answer key. The final answer key of JNU 2020 will be published if the objection raised by a candidate is found valid.

Referring to JNU 2020 answer key, candidates who have taken in JNU entrance test can calculate their probable score based on the responses marked.

JNU answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA JNU- ntajnu.nic.inStep 2: Click on “Download JNUEE Answer Key”.Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth/ password at the login windowStep 4: Click on “Submit” button.Step 5: Select “Display of question papers and responses”.Step 6: View and download the JNU Answer Key 2020JNU Answer Key 2020: Details mentionedName of the programmeQuestion IDCorrect option IDExam code

JNU Answer Key 2020: Steps to raise objections

Step 1: Click on the official linkStep 2: Click on “Challenge JNUEE Answer Key” tab.Step 3: Log in with the application number and date of birth/ password.Step 5: Click on “Challenge answer key”.Step 6: Check the question ID, paper name, ID options claimed for objection and correct option on the screen.Step 7: Choose the desired question ID’s checkbox to claim an objectionStep 8: Click on “Save your claim”.Step 9: Upload the supporting documents by clicking on the “Choose file” option.Step 10: Click on “Save your claim”.Step 11: Make the payment of processing fee.

The JNUEE 2020 for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes was conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). The JNU entrance exam 2020 for undergraduate courses was held on October 6, while for the postgraduate programmes the entrance exam of JNU 2020 was held from October 5 to October 8.