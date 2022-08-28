Search icon
National Sports Day 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages and quotes

National Sports Day 2022: The day raises awareness about physical activity, sports and overall health.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 09:22 PM IST

National Sports Day 2022 (Photo: Fit India)

National Sports Day is celebrated every year on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand. The day raises awareness about physical activity, sports, and overall health.

The day is also dedicated to India's sports heroes and champions, honouring their contribution and dedication to bringing laurels to the country. Check out some famous quotes, wishes and messages and share them with your friends and family.

National Sports Day 2022 Quotes

  • "When people throw stones at you, you turn them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar
  •  “Never say never because limits, like fears, are often just an illusion.” - Michael Jordan
  • "If I, being a mother of two, can win a medal, so can you all. Take me as an example and don`t give up." - Mary Kom
  • “The harder the battle, the sweeter the victory.” - Les Brown
  •  "Your dreams are what define your individuality. They have the power to give you wings and make you fly high.” - PV Sindhu 

National Sports Day 2022: WhatsApp messages and wishes

  • Run when you can, walk if you have to, crawl if you must; just never give up. Best Wishes. Enjoy National Sports Day!
  • Champions keep playing until they get it right. Happy National Sports Day!
  • Hard days are the best because those are the days when champions are made. Happy National Sports Day!
  • Persistence can change failure into extraordinary achievement. Happy National Sports Day!
  • Life is incomplete without sports, it’s the time to refresh our time so play as much as you can. Enjoy National Sports Day! Best wishes.

