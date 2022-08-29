Search icon
National Sports Day 2022: Know why August 29 is celebrated as Rashtriya Khel Divas

To honour the hockey star, National Sports Day is observed on August 29—Dhyan Chand's birthday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 12:14 PM IST

Every year on August 29, Rashtriya Khel Divas, also known as National Sports Day, is observed. The Indian hockey guru Major Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary is commemorated on this day. The celebration of National Sports Day aims to honour Major Dhyanchand's legacy while raising awareness of the importance and advantages of including sports and physical activity in daily life.

In 2012, the day was initially marked as a memorial to Major Dhyanchand. Major Dhyanchand, born on August 29, 1905, went on to become a legend in the sport of hockey. He began his career in the regimental squad of the British Indian Army.

In 1928, 1932, and 1936, India won the gold medal three times in a row at the Olympics thanks in large part to Major Dhyanchand. In 1956, he received the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour. The Indian Postal Department released special hockey-themed stamps in 1979.

The purpose of National Sports Day is to raise public awareness of the value of sports and the advantages of staying physically active throughout life. Around the nation, several events are organised to encourage people to participate in sports.

Awards like the Arjuna Award, Dhyan Chand Award, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, and Dronacharya Award are given out on this day to honour the nation's top athletes. The awards are presented by the President of India during a ceremony that takes place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

