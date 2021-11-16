National Press Day 2021: Know history and significance

The media is known as the fourth pillar of democracy and every year on November 16, National Press Day is observed to acknowledge and honour the Press Council of India, a statutory and quasi-judicial establishment.

National Press Day 2021: History

The Press Council of India started functioning on this day.

The First Press Commission 1956 envisioned a committee to protect the ethics of journalism and freedom of the press in India. It led to the formation of a Press Council 10 years later.

The Press Council of India was instituted on November 16, 1966, to monitor the quality of reportage provided by the Indian press.

The Press Council of India monitors all journalistic activities to keep credibility intact. The Press Council of India plays an important role in maintaining a healthy democracy in the country. It also ensures that the press in India is not affected by any external matter.