PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at National Metrology Conclave today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the National Metrology Conclave on Monday via video conferencing on Monday (January 4). The theme of the conclave is ‘Metrology for the Inclusive Growth of the Nation’.

National Metrology Conclave is being organised by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL), New Delhi, which is entering into its 75th year of inception. Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will also be present on the occasion.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi will also dedicate ‘National Atomic Timescale’, and ‘Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya’ to the nation, and lay the foundation stone of the ‘National Environmental Standards Laboratory’.

At 11 AM, 4th January, the National Metrology Conclave would be inaugurated. The National Atomic Timescale and Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya would be dedicated to the nation. Foundation stone for the National Environmental Standards Lab would also be laid. https://t.co/nSsqgi9eNR pic.twitter.com/KfaktUkSjD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2021

The National Atomic Timescale generates Indian Standard Time with an accuracy of 2.8 nanosecond.

Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya is supporting the testing and calibration of laboratories for quality assurance, at par with international standards.

The National Environmental Standards Laboratory will aid self-reliance in the certification of ambient air and industrial emission monitoring equipment.