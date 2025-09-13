National Lok Adalat 2025 today: How to get your traffic challans cleared; check eligibility, step-by-step process
At UNGA, India votes in favour of New York Declaration on Israel-Palestine conflict: What is it?
Sunjay Kapur estate dispute: Delhi High Court removes sister Mandhira Kapur from case after plea from...
Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Haris leads charge as Pakistan outclass Oman by 93 runs to kick off campaign
India's biggest flop actor was grandson of Nepal's first Prime Minister, vanished after 7 films, sister became star, she is...
Nepal’s Bada Maharani was married to ‘living incarnation of Lord Vishnu’, was tragically killed by own son due to…, her name was…
Rs 25000000000: Gen Z unrest in Nepal causes huge loss to THIS industry, here’s what we know
Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya’s ultra-rare luxury watch with Rafael Nadal connection costs more than tournament prize money
Deadly epidemic about to strike? Health ministry sounds alarm on dengue, malaria due to...
Amid legal battle over Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30000 crore estate, Randhir Kapoor's bold statement goes viral: 'We are Kapoors, we don't need...'
INDIA
A National Lok Adalat is being held on September 13, and will allow vehicle owners across the country to get their challans cancelled or settle them at discounted rates. The initiative aims to clear a large backlog of traffic challans. Read on for more details on this.
If you need to clear one or more pending traffic challans, you will get a chance to do that soon. A National Lok Adalat is being held on Saturday, September 13, and will allow vehicle owners across the country to get their challans cancelled or settle them at discounted rates. The initiative aims to clear a large backlog of traffic challans while offering citizens a simpler and pocket-friendly way to settle their challans. Here is a list of challans that are eligible for waiver and how you can get yours cleared.
However, the Lok Adalat does not entertain cases involving serious violations, such as drunk driving, hit-and-run, driving by minors, vehicles used in criminal activities, and death caused by negligent driving. Traffic challans pending in court cases and challans issued in other states will also not be settled.
To take part in the Lok Adalat, you need to first complete an online registration. Once completed, a token number and appointment letter will be issued, which will carry the date and time for appearance. On the day of the hearing, viz., September 13, you will be required to carry the appointment letter, token, and supporting documents. It is generally advised to reach at least one hour before the allotted hearing time.
Visit the official website of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).
Select the option for online application for Lok Adalat
Fill up the form and upload the required documents.
Cases are taken up in accordance with the token number.
In Delhi, a number of district courts will hear cases under the National Lok Adalat 2025. These include Tis Hazari Court, Dwarka Court, Rohini Court, Saket Court, Patiala House Court, Karkardooma Court, and Rouse Avenue Court. Additionally, cases will also be taken up at the Delhi High Court, Permanent Lok Adalats, and other tribunals handling consumer or recovery disputes.