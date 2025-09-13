Add DNA as a Preferred Source
National Lok Adalat 2025 today: How to get your traffic challans cleared; check eligibility, step-by-step process

A National Lok Adalat is being held on September 13, and will allow vehicle owners across the country to get their challans cancelled or settle them at discounted rates. The initiative aims to clear a large backlog of traffic challans. Read on for more details on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 02:09 AM IST

National Lok Adalat 2025 today: How to get your traffic challans cleared; check eligibility, step-by-step process
The initiative aims to clear a large backlog of traffic challans.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

If you need to clear one or more pending traffic challans, you will get a chance to do that soon. A National Lok Adalat is being held on Saturday, September 13, and will allow vehicle owners across the country to get their challans cancelled or settle them at discounted rates. The initiative aims to clear a large backlog of traffic challans while offering citizens a simpler and pocket-friendly way to settle their challans. Here is a list of challans that are eligible for waiver and how you can get yours cleared.

Which traffic challans are eligible for waiver under Lok Adalat?

  • Driving without seat belt
  • Riding two-wheeler without helmet
  • Jumping red lights
  • Over-speeding
  • Not having PUC certificate
  • Wrong parking
  • Driving without licence
  • Not having vehicle fitness certificate
  • Driving in the wrong lane
  • Wrongly issued challan
  • Ignoring traffic signs
  • Driving without number plate

However, the Lok Adalat does not entertain cases involving serious violations, such as drunk driving, hit-and-run, driving by minors, vehicles used in criminal activities, and death caused by negligent driving. Traffic challans pending in court cases and challans issued in other states will also not be settled.

What is the process to get challans cleared?

To take part in the Lok Adalat, you need to first complete an online registration. Once completed, a token number and appointment letter will be issued, which will carry the date and time for appearance. On the day of the hearing, viz., September 13, you will be required to carry the appointment letter, token, and supporting documents. It is generally advised to reach at least one hour before the allotted hearing time.

How to apply online for Lok Adalat 2025?

Visit the official website of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).
Select the option for online application for Lok Adalat
Fill up the form and upload the required documents.
Cases are taken up in accordance with the token number.

Which courts will hear cases in Delhi?

In Delhi, a number of district courts will hear cases under the National Lok Adalat 2025. These include Tis Hazari Court, Dwarka Court, Rohini Court, Saket Court, Patiala House Court, Karkardooma Court, and Rouse Avenue Court. Additionally, cases will also be taken up at the Delhi High Court, Permanent Lok Adalats, and other tribunals handling consumer or recovery disputes.

