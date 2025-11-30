National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi charged with criminal conspiracy in fresh FIR
1 killed, 2 injured as speeding Mercedes hits 3 in Delhi's Vasant Kunj
North Indian cities struggle with poor air quality, while Southern and Western cities breathe easy, reason is...
Delhi-NCR's air quality sees slight relief, AQI drops to 269, remains in 'poor' category; Check area-wise pollution levels
Inside Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Thanksgiving celebration with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; Varanasi star pens gratitude note
Delhi MCD By-Election 2025 LIVE: Voting underway in 12 wards; BJP, AAP, Congress in fierce battle
Meet man who left Rs 90 lakh job to persue MBA from THIS college, faced 400 job rejections in 6 months, now he is working as..., name is...
Gautam Adani to build five star hotel with 240 rooms at THIS airport, to invest Rs...
BIG move by Faf du Plessis: Former RCB captain skips IPL 2026 to play in THIS league
Trump cites immigration laws to justify migration ban amid appeals to allow asylum, says, 'it authorises US President to suspend entry of...'
INDIA
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, along with six others, have been charged in the National Herald Case. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has filed a new FIR against Congress leaders on a complaint by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of the agency's money laundering probe into the high-profile case.
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, along with six others, have been charged in the National Herald Case. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has filed a new FIR against Congress leaders on a complaint by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of the agency's money laundering probe into the high-profile case.
Apart from the Gandhis, the Congress leaders Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda, entities like Young Indian (YI), Dotex Merchandise Ltd, promoter Sunil Bhandari, and Associated Journals Ltd. (AJL), along with some unidentified others, are named in the FIR.