National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi charged with criminal conspiracy in fresh FIR

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, along with six others, have been charged in the National Herald Case. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has filed a new FIR against Congress leaders on a complaint by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of the agency's money laundering probe into the high-profile case.

Apart from the Gandhis, the Congress leaders Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda, entities like Young Indian (YI), Dotex Merchandise Ltd, promoter Sunil Bhandari, and Associated Journals Ltd. (AJL), along with some unidentified others, are named in the FIR.