National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi makes late night visit to hospital ahead of ED questioning, know why

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to appear for questioning at the offices of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today in relation to the National Herald money laundering case but made an unexpected visit to the hospital late at night.

After the second day of the ED questioning concluded, Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, visited the Shri Ganga Ram hospital late at night on June 14, to visit their mother and party president Sonia Gandhi.

The visit took place after 11:30 pm on Tuesday when Rahul Gandhi was relieved by the ED after questioning. The Gandhi siblings then went to the Delhi hospital to visit Sonia Gandhi, who has been admitted due to Covid-19-related health issues.

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the ED in relation to the money laundering case for upwards of 11 hours yesterday. In the span of two days, the central agency has questioned the Congress leader for more than 20 hours.

Gandhi’s statement was recorded in multiple sessions conducted on Monday and Tuesday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the probe agency officials. According to officials, Rahul Gandhi was checking the transcript of his statement minutely.

After two days of grilling the Congress leader, the ED summoned Gandhi in relation to the National Herald case once again on Wednesday. It is expected that the agency will start the probe at around 11 am today.

Meanwhile, Congress workers and senior party leaders continued their protests against the ED and central government, saying that the BJP has lodged a “fake” case of money laundering against the leader to tarnish the reputation of the Gandhi family.

Top Congress leaders including Harish Rawat, Randeep Surjewala, and Ashok Gehlot were detained by the authorities for participating in the protests against ED. Hundreds of Congress workers have been detained by the Delhi police so far, as per officials.

The ED has also issued a notice to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, summoning her to appear for questioning in the National Herald money laundering probe. Gandhi is set to appear for the questioning on June 23, as per the ED notice.

