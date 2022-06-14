National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi to appear again before ED today, timeline of yesterday's events

(Image Source: Twitter/ANI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been asked to appear again before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday. On Monday, the former Congress President was questioned for over ten hours in a case of alleged money laundering related to the National Herald newspaper.

Rahul Gandhi reached the Enforcement Directorate headquarters at APJ Abdul Kalam Road at around 11.10 am on Monday. After completing legal procedures his questioning started. Rahul Gandhi was allowed to go out of the ED headquarters for a meal at around 2.10 pm.

After the lunch break, he again appeared before the ED at around 3.30 pm. After questioning, Rahul Gandhi came out of the Enforcement Directorate office at around 11 pm. It is understood that Rahul Gandhi gave his statement in writing under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Timeline of events

On Monday morning, Rahul Gandhi reached the Enforcement Directorate office from the Congress headquarters for questioning.

Chief Ministers of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, senior Congress leaders and a large number of workers came out in support.

When Rahul Gandhi's convoy reached the ED headquarters, Priyanka Gandhi was also sitting next to him in the car.

Congress leaders and workers held Satyagraha and marches outside the ED offices in many cities of the country including Delhi.

In view of march and the Satyagraha, the police had put up blockades on several roads leading to 24 Akbar Road (Congress Headquarters) and imposed Section 144 in the area.

Congress claimed that during marches several of its leaders, including former Home Minister P Chidambaram, have suffered injuries due to the scuffle by the Delhi Police.

However, the police have said that no force was used on their behalf and they do not have any information about any injuries caused by the policemen.

The ED is recording the statement of Rahul Gandhi under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Matter related to the stake of Young Indian and AJL

According to officials, the questioning of senior Congress leaders and the Gandhi family is part of the ED's probe to understand the stake pattern, financial transactions and role of promoters of Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YIL) and Associated Journals Limited (AJL). The promoters and shareholders of Young Indian include Sonia Gandhi and some other Congress members including Rahul Gandhi.

An ED officer of the rank of assistant director associated with the case is understood to have put forward a list of questions regarding setting up of Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YIL), operation of National Herald and alleged transfer of funds. The alleged financial irregularities in Young Indian are also under investigation.

Subramanian Swamy filed a complaint in 2013

The Enforcement Directorate had registered a fresh case under criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court in Delhi took cognizance of the Income Tax Department's probe against the 'Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YIL). BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had lodged a complaint in this regard in 2013.

Swamy had accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others of conspiracy to commit fraud and embezzlement of funds and said that Young Indian Pvt Ltd paid only Rs 50 lakh to get the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore, which AJL owed Congress.