'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

National Herald case: ED accepts Rahul Gandhi's request, summons him on Monday

Over the past three days, a three-member ED team interviewed Rahul Gandhi for approximately 30 hours.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 07:33 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday accepted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi`s request seeking more time from the ED in connection with his ongoing questioning in the National Herald case for which he was summoned for the fourth day this week on Friday.

Also, READ: Agnipath scheme: ‘Like farmer’s protests, nationwide stir needed to stall scheme,’ says Rakesh Tikait

Accordingly, the financial probe agency has asked the Congress leader to appear before it again on Monday.

"Rahul Gandhi has sent us an email saying since his mother Sonia Gandhi is hospitalised due to Covid related complications, he needs to look after her. He requested us that his questioning should resume on Monday instead of Friday. We have accepted his request," said an ED source.

For last three days, Rahul Gandhi was grilled for about 30 hours in total by a three-member ED team.

On Wednesday, the Congress leader`s questioning ended at around 10 p.m. but he left the ED headquarters at around 11:45 p.m.

