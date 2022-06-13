National Herald case: Delhi Police says no to Congress march against Rahul Gandhi’s ED questioning

File photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been called for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the National Herald case today, June 13, and Congress had planned to show its power by holding a march on foot, including several of its senior leaders and MPs.

However, the Delhi Police has denied permission to the Congress party for conducting the march today, citing reasons for law and order inside the national capital. Despite the political show of strength being denied, Congress leaders were seen gathering outside Gandhi’s residence just hours after the order of the cops.

The Congress rally is scheduled to be taken out on Monday, by the party leaders and workers from AICC HQ at 24, Akbar road to the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) office at APJ Abdul Kalam road.

Rahul Gandhi is set to appear before the ED on June 13 in connection in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. Further, the agency issued a fresh summons to INC president Sonia Gandhi for June 23 in relation to the case.

Earlier, Congress leader Manickam Tagore said that party workers will hold demonstrations at around 25 offices of the probe agency across the country against the political vendetta and the "misuse" of the central investigative agencies by the Central government to "silence the voice of opposition".

Meanwhile, the Congress party has alleged that it is a "political vendetta" and the case has no grounds for investigation. The ED also questioned senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Treasurer Pawan Bansal in relation to the case earlier this year.

The agency had issued a summons to Congress president Sonia Gandhi to appear before the agency on June 8, but she has been down with Covid-19 for the past week, prompting the agency to send in a fresh summons for June 23.

The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Private Limited (YIL). ED is currently investigating the shareholding and financing patterns of the newspaper, along with the functioning of the YIL and AJL.

(With ANI inputs)

