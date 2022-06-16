National Herald case: Congress’ Renuka Chowdhury grabs cop’s collar during protest, TRS shares video

Photo - Twitter

The protests against the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) questioning of Rahul Gandhi in relation to the National Herald money laundering case are being witnessed across the country, with many Congress leaders alleging that the authorities and police are heckling them during peaceful demonstrations.

However, a video shared on social media shows a different story. In a video shared by a leader from Telangana's ruling party TRS, Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury can be seen heckling a police officer and grabbing him by the collar.

The visuals show Renuka Chowdhury outside of Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad, Telangana, surrounded by police officers. She angrily grabs the collar of a cop during the protests, while other police personnel tries to contain the situation.

In the now-viral video, the Congress leader can be heard asking the police personnel not to touch her. When several female constables come near the Chowdhury, she grabs the collar of a male policeman.

Chowdhury was protesting alongside several other Congress leaders in Hyderabad on Thursday, with the protests eventually taking a violent turn. The police detained Chowdhury, and several other leaders including TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party leader Bhatti Vikaramarka, and other workers from the party.

What we have to appreciate in the Cop is he showed respect to that Congress Woman and didn't lose control by reacting in the same manner .

Telangana Congress Leaders can go to Delhi and fight at ED office on the Delhi Police.

Why manhandle Telangana Police ? @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/3FsBIJhIwd June 16, 2022

Sharing the video on Twitter, TRS social media convener Krishank wrote the caption, “What we have to appreciate in the Cop is he showed respect to that Congress Woman and didn't lose control by reacting in the same manner. Telangana Congress Leaders can go to Delhi and fight at the ED office on the Delhi Police. Why manhandle Telangana Police?”

Meanwhile, Renuka Chowdhury, while speaking to journalists, had alleged that there is a complete failure of law and order in Telangana, referencing the handling of protests by the state police. This comes as several Congress leaders have alleged police brutality and manhandling by the authorities during the agitations.

Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by the ED for three consecutive days for questioning in the National Herald newspaper money laundering case. Congress president Sonia Gandhi is also set to appear before the ED on June 23.

