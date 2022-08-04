‘Centre treating our leaders like terrorists, party under siege’: Congress after ED seals Young Indian office

National Herald newspaper offices (File photo)

The recent developments in the National Herald money laundering case left the Congress party fuming, with the offices of Young Indian sealed. Now, the party leaders have alleged that security has “surrounded” the residence of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi.

According to the Congress leaders, the security forces, as ordered by the government, surrounded its headquarters and the residences of party chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as if they were "terrorists" and termed this an "undeclared emergency".

Addressing a hurriedly-convened press conference at the party office in the evening after roads leading to its headquarters were barricaded and police deployed nearby, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken, and Abhishek Singhvi said it will not be intimidated by this kind of "cheap and petty politics" and will continue to raise people's issues.

Congress launched a series of allegations against the Narendra Modi-led central government soon after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) decided to seal the offices of Young Indian (YI) in the Congress-owned National Herald office in Delhi, which remains embroiled in a money laundering probe.

The Congress said the sole objective of this "siege mentality" of the "fearful" Narendra Modi regime is humiliation, insult, and intimidation at one level and diversion, digression, and sensationalism at another level, as per PTI reports.

While addressing the press conference, Abhishek Singhvi said, “Today you have created a siege mentality, a climate of fear. The entire country watches as investigative agencies are deployed mindlessly against the leadership of India's oldest political party.”

Singhvi further alleged that “platoons of police” and security have been deployed around the Congress party HQ and the residence of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, treating the senior Congress leaders like “terrorists.”

As per PTI reports, Singhvi said with the police deployed near the party headquarters and around the residences of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, what is being witnessed is an "open-ended investigation" on events that took place over 10 years ago.

(With PTI inputs)

