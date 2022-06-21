National Herald case: After being quizzed for 40 hours, Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED again today

File photo

Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning again today, making it the fifth day that the central agency has questioned him regarding the National Herald money laundering case.

Rahul Gandhi has been called by the ED for questioning for the fifth time in the last few days, with the Congress party raising protests against the central agency throughout the country. The opposition party has alleged that BJP is using central agencies like ED to tarnish the name of the Gandhi family.

Some instances of violence were also recorded during the Congress protests throughout the country, with several Youth Congress leaders burning tyres and shouting slogans against the central government. Many key Congress leaders like Randeep Surjewala and Ashok Gehlot were also detained by the police due to the demonstrations.

Rahul Gandhi had been questioned by the ED for upwards of 30 hours during the first three days and was given a break of a few days so that he could visit his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the hospital as she recovered from Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi was discharged from the hospital today after undergoing treatment for post-Covid complications. She has been summoned by the ED in relation to the National Herald case as well and will be called in for questioning on June 23.

Investigators in the ED, sources said, had also asked Rahul Gandhi to describe the circumstances under which AJL was acquired by YIL in 2010, making it the owner of all assets owned by the National Herald newspaper.

The National Herald, started by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, was published by the AJL. In 2010, the AJL, which faced financial difficulties, was taken over by a newly-floated YIL with Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda as directors, both of them Gandhi loyalists.

Rahul Gandhi is being questioned regarding the role of the family in the ownership of the National Herald newspaper in an alleged money laundering case.

(With ANI inputs)

