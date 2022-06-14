National Herald case: 459 Congress workers detained over protests against Rahul Gandhi’s ED questioning

Photo - ANI, IANS

Congress workers across the country, most notably in Delhi, protested against the Enforcement Directorate for summoning Rahul Gandhi for questioning in relation to the National Herald money laundering case on Monday.

Further, the Delhi Police detained over 450 Congress workers on Monday due to the rousing protests in several parts of the national capital. Several senior leaders such as Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K C Venugopal, and Mallikarjun Kharge were also detained by the authorities.

Several Congress workers were detained by the Delhi Police on charges of not following police directions for the maintenance of law and order in the national capital, officials said. They also said that allegations of manhandling, and injuries to protesting Congress leaders during police action will be diligently looked into.

The Congress party called a Satyagraha march in Delhi on Monday against the ED's questioning of Rahul Gandhi in a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper. The party leaders also slammed the Centre for “not allowing peaceful protests” and alleged that the police manhandled several protestors yesterday.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the National Herald case for more than 9 hours yesterday. The central agency has also asked Gandhi to return for the questioning on Tuesday, June 14.

In a show of strength, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had marched from the Congress office to the ED office for questioning on Monday, followed by hundreds of Congress workers. The security in central Delhi remained tight amid the Congress protests to maintain the law and order in the capital.

Not just Rahul Gandhi, but other senior leaders of the Congress party have also been called for questioning by the ED. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Treasurer Pawan Bansal have also been called for questioning.

The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Private Limited (YIL). ED is currently investigating the shareholding and financing patterns of the newspaper, along with the functioning of the YIL and AJL.

(With PTI inputs)

