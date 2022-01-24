National Girl Child Day 2022: Know history, significance, celebrations this year

Ever since 2008, the date of January 24 is celebrated as the National Girl Child Day in India every year. The celebrations across the country are led by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. The objective of the day is to spread awareness among the public about inequities faced by girls in Indian society, to promote awareness about the rights of the girl child and the importance of female education, health, and nutrition.

The day is in line with campaigns and programs of the government like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Save the Girl Child, free/ subsidised education, and reservations for women in colleges and universities.

The day is celebrated with events and programs based on annual themes. In 2019, the theme was 'Empowering Girls for a Brighter Tomorrow'. It was ‘My voice, our common future’ in 2020. In 2021, the theme for National Girl Child Day was ‘Digital Generation, Our Generation’.

How National Girl Child Day 2022 is being celebrated?

This year, Ministry of Culture is organising an event called ‘Umang Rangoli Utsav', as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. As part of the event, participating teams will make Rangoli decorations at over 50 special locations across the country, said a press release yesterday.

Kilometre long Rangoli decorations will be made on the roads and squares named after female freedom fighters or female role models of the country.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with and felicitate the awardees of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) on this day, in the presence of Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani and Minister of State Munjpara Mahendrabhai.