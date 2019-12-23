National Farmers Day 2019: Here's why we celebrate Kisan Diwas on birth anniversary of this former PM

23rd December 2019 in India is celebrated as National Farmers Day/Kisan Diwas to mark the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Chaudhary Charan Singh has served as the sixth prime minister from 28 July 1979 until 14 January 1980 and passed away in 1987. During his tenure as the Prime Minister of India, Chaudhary Charan Singh introduced policies to improve the lives and conditions of farmers in the country.

He also played a leading role in the agricultural sector of the country by introducing bills for farmers' reforms. It is believed that ‘Zamindari Abolition Bill-1952’ was passed due to Chaudhary Charan Singh’s hard work.

To pay him tribute, the government in 2001 decided to celebrate his birth anniversary as National Farmer's day.

On this day, the government organizes many activities, workshops, seminars on agriculture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary on Monday, December 23. "Remembering Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji on his Jayanti. Unwavering when it came to safeguarding the rights of hardworking farmers, Charan Singh Ji also worked tirelessly for the empowerment of the marginalised. He was at the forefront of strengthening India’s democratic fabric," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Chaudhary Charan Singh passed away on 29 May 1987. His memorial is located in New Delhi and known as Kisan Ghat.