National Doctors' Day 2021: Know history, significance of this day amid COVID-19 pandemic

National Doctors Day is celebrated every year on July 1. The day is observed in honour of West Bengal Chief Minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1. The purpose of celebrating this day is to make people aware of better health and to acknowledge the efforts of doctors who have selflessly aided us in our time of need.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the medical fraternity today (July 1) to mark the National Doctor's Day in the country amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Taking to Twitter ahead of his address on Wednesday, PM Modi said, "India is proud of the efforts of all doctors in fighting Covid-19. 1st July is marked as National Doctors Day. At 3 PM tomorrow will address the doctors community at a programme organised by @IMAIndiaOrg."

He will address the doctors at 3 pm via video conferencing to show his gratitude towards them for their tireless support amid the crisis. The event will be hosted by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

In his monthly radio program last Sunday, the Prime Minister again lauded the efforts of doctors for their contribution to nation-building.

National Doctors Day History and Significance:

National Doctors Day is celebrated on different days in every country. The USA celebrates National Doctor Day on March 30, Cuba on December 3 and Iran on August 23. National Doctor’s Day was first observed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in India on July 1, 1991.

Both the birthday and death anniversary of Dr. Bidhanchandra Rai are on July 1. He was born on July 1, 1882, and died on the same date in 1962, aged 80 years. Hence in India, July day is celebrated as National Doctor’s Day to recognise the contributions of a great physician BC Chandra. Dr Roy was honoured with the Bharat Ratna, in 1961.

He is credited for establishing medical organizations like Jadavpur T.B. Hospital, Chittaranjan Seva Sadan, Kamala Nehru Memorial Hospital, Victoria Institution (college), Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital and the Chittaranjan Seva Sadan for women and children.

Since 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been particularly hard on medical professionals. The hard work and dedication of the doctors since the start of the pandemic has been admirable.

On National Doctor`s Day, we thank every doctor for shifting the narrative by bringing more recovery rates during the pandemic.