National Doctor's Day 2026: Why India's improved doctor-patient ratio doesn't tell full story

India's healthcare system may have improved its doctor-population ratio on paper, but experts urged systemic reforms and better support for healthcare workers beyond symbolic appreciation on National Doctors' Day.

One doesn't need a day to appreciate doctors and medical professionals, yet on National Doctors' Day today, the tributes reveal the truth about the system they’re forced to work in. Despite an improved doctor-population ratio, doctors say overcrowding, staff shortages and poor infrastructure continue to strain India's healthcare system.

"On National Doctors’ Day, the focus is often on celebration, but the reality for healthcare professionals on the ground is an ongoing battle against overwhelming odds. The structural pressures of over 100% bed occupancy and intense patient volumes reveal the profound psychological toll and coping mechanisms of the medical community," says Dr Subhash Singh, Consultant Pathologist at a government hospital.

National Doctor's Day: Celebration vs Reality

"High patient volumes, shortages of healthcare professionals, disparities in infrastructure between urban and rural areas, administrative responsibilities, and limited resources can make an already demanding profession even more challenging," says Dr Manas Chatterjee, Sr. Consultant Physician, Kailash Hospital, Noida.

"On National Doctors Day, it is good to remember that healthcare is about more than treating disease; it’s about supporting the people who provide that care. It can be hard work in an environment where there are always high patient numbers and resources are stretched. Physicians are on call long hours every day, dealing with tough cases, emotional conversations and the responsibility of critical decisions," says Dr Neha Pandita, Senior Consultant Neurologist, Fortis Hospital, Noida.

Strong numbers, uneven access

According to government data (as of Feb 2026), there are 13,88,185 registered allopathic doctors and 7,51,768 registered AYUSH practitioners. India’s doctor-population ratio of 1:811 is better than the WHO standard of 1:1000.

On paper, India is among the top three doctor-producing nations, alongside China and Russia, churning out over 1.8 lakh MBBS graduates every year per the National Medical Commission.

But the surplus is an illusion.

A stark urban-rural divide persists, with 80% of doctors practising in cities, leaving rural areas with just 3 doctors per 10,000 people versus 13 in urban centres. In villages, a single government doctor often serves tens of thousands. The gap widens as thousands of Indian-trained doctors migrate abroad; the UK’s NHS alone employs over 30,000, turning a numerical surplus into an access crisis.

Dr Ganesh Kumar, Medical Superintendent at a government healthcare facility in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, acknowledges the long-standing challenges in public healthcare, a skewed doctor-to-patient ratio, stretched infrastructure, and overwork. He notes that the sense of duty attached to government service, along with the oath taken by every doctor, keeps healthcare workers committed despite these constraints. He pointed out that a large share of patients at government facilities come from average or below-average socioeconomic backgrounds, which he says deepens doctors' sense of responsibility toward them.

He also credits recent government initiatives aimed at strengthening public hospital infrastructure. However, he cautions that the strain of the job is increasingly affecting doctors themselves.

Dr Chatterjee also highlights recent self-generated social media postings, viral confusions about different disease entities misinterpreted according to the intelligence of individuals, which poses a big stress in the discharge of professional advice. "Despite these constraints, doctors continue to provide compassionate care, often working extended hours and adapting to difficult circumstances to ensure that patients receive timely treatment," he adds.

Inside the daily battle, doctors and nurses fight

The government report says 39.40 lakh nursing personnel are present in the country. 5310 Nursing institutions, including 806 government institutions, produce nearly 3.82 lakh nursing personnel annually, to meet the requirement of nursing personnel in the country.

Tanvi Gambhir, Nursing Officer at a government hospital, sheds light on the nursing department with her personal experience in the maternity department. "It's not an easy job. On any given shift, a nurse may be moving between antenatal care, postnatal care, the labour room, emergencies, and pre-operative patients, sometimes all within the same hour. Night shifts especially call for quick thinking and stamina, as we juggle deliveries, emergency admissions, and continuous monitoring of mothers and newborns."

"What keeps us going and learned to be resourceful. Our equipment and infrastructure are not always what we'd wish for; some beds and delivery tables are due for an upgrade, but our staff finds ways to work around these limitations without compromising on care or compassion," says Tanvi while hoping for "continued investment in more nursing staff, modernised equipment, expanded bed capacity, and basic amenities."

"These aren't just conveniences, they're the building blocks that would let hardworking teams like ours do even more for the mothers and babies who trust us with their care," she adds.

"The gap between the care a doctor wants to provide and what the infrastructure actually allows them to deliver creates deep psychological friction. This goes beyond simple burnout. Moral injury occurs when clinicians are repeatedly forced to make compromises due to a lack of resources (like lacking an available ICU bed or necessary equipment), making them feel like they are failing their patients despite working to the point of exhaustion. Over time, the nervous system cannot sustain a perpetual state of emergency. This leads to physical depletion, emotional exhaustion, and a sense of detachment from a profession they fought hard to enter," explains Dr Singh.

"Studies consistently show disproportionately high rates of anxiety, depression, and sleep disorders among junior doctors and residents, exacerbated by erratic shifts and the heavy weight of life-and-death responsibility," he adds.

Experts call for real support

Dr Debraj Shome, Co-Founder and Director, The Esthetic Clinics, believes that the future of healthcare in India will depend not only on producing skilled doctors but also on creating an environment that enables them to perform effectively. "Building an efficient healthcare system in India will require sustained investment in hospitals, technology, human capital, and policy reforms. Equally important is fostering greater collaboration among policymakers, healthcare institutions, industry, and physicians to drive long-term improvements in healthcare delivery. We must develop systems which enable and assist doctors to succeed, rather than set them up to fail," he says.

"Continued investment in healthcare infrastructure, adequate staffing, reasonable duty schedules, safer workplaces, and access to mental health support are equally important. A resilient healthcare system depends not only on modern hospitals and advanced technology but also on the well-being of the professionals who keep it running. Prioritising the health of doctors ultimately strengthens patient care, improves healthcare outcomes, and builds a more sustainable healthcare ecosystem for the future, adds Mr Chatterjee.

Dr Singh outlines doctors' coping mechanisms, noting how doctors can’t “log off” when wards overflow, so they cope by focusing only on urgent cases. "They are building an emotional shield to avoid burnout and relying on fellow doctors for support."

"While policy discussions often celebrate statistical progress, such as India's overall doctor-to-population ratio technically reaching 1 per 811 people when factoring in allopathic and AYUSH clinicians, the operational reality in urban government hospitals and rural health centres remains incredibly strained. The true weight of the system is carried directly on the shoulders, minds, and health of its frontline workers," concludes Dr Singh.