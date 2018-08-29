National Clean Air Plan for Maharashtra: 17 out of 25 cities yet to prepare action plan, reveals RTI

A Right to Information (RTI) query has highlighted the immediate need for Maharashtra to step up its efforts for combating air pollution under the much discussed National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

Maharashtra is home to 25 cities with alarmingly high levels of air pollution above permissible annual levels for PM10 based on 2015 and 2016 data which is equivalent to all cities with ambient air quality monitoring in the state.

Out of these 25 cities, 17 were identified as Non-attainment cities by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in 2016. These cities, technically known as ‘non-attainment cities’, still do not have any action plan in place to tackle air pollution.

CPCB records as on August 20, 2018 mentions even though seven out of the 17 cities in Maharashtra had submitted their action plans, the plans have been asked to revise and resubmit. The remaining 10 cities are yet to submit their plans.

Sunil Dahiya, Senior Campaigner, Greenpeace India said “Despite Maharashtra having the highest number of non-attainment cities, lack of even one implementable action plan raises grave concerns towards the government’s preparedness to mitigate air pollution crisis and fight the health emergency the state faces due to hazardous air pollution levels.”

Dahia added that delays by the central government in announcing a comprehensive NCAP with time bound targets is also another concern towards providing the support necessary resources for state government to come up with plans in timely manner.

Records from 2017 suggests that the actions plan which have been submitted by various cities are merely responses to CPCB directions sent out to Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) in July 2016 which need a scientific approach to identify polluting sectors and include time bound targets for real air quality improvements in the state.

Earlier in April, the Union Environment Ministry had released its draft National Clean Air Plan (NCAP) to mitigate air pollution. According to the recent media report NCAP was expected to be announced by the union government before the August 15. However, it is yet to see the light of the day.

Maharashtra witnessed high pollution days during last winter, with pollution levels becoming as high as Beijing levels. It is important that NCAP is announced in a timely manner and central and state governments have to coordinate transparently and collectively to come-up with national as well as regional/statewide time/sector bound pollution reduction targets.

“City level action plans will play a crucial role in fighting the battle against air pollution and formulating those in a time bound manner before we are engulfed by another season of hazardous air pollution in few weeks after monsoon is over is the need of the hour”, concludes Dahiya.