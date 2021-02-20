National Anthem played in Nagaland Assembly Session first time in 58 years - Know why

The National Anthem was played in the Nagaland Assembly Session before Nagaland Governor RN Ravi addressed the 7th Session of the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly on February 12. This assumes significance because since Nagaland became a state on December 1, 1963, the Nagaland Legislative Assembly played the National Anthem for the first time ever.

The rare video of the assembly session playing the national anthem has been shared by security analyst Nitin A Gokhale. It shows all the members of the Assembly standing as the National Anthem “Jana Gana Mana” is played in the House for the very first time in the history of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

At first glance, perfectly normal scene, right? But you will be amazed, like I was, to know that this was for the first time that the National Anthem was played in the Nagaland Assembly. Just for the record, Nagaland became a State on 1 December 1963

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Cabinet minister and president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nagaland state unit Temjen Imna Along said that the state Assembly has created history by playing the National Anthem for the first time before Governor RN Ravi’s inaugural address.

Nagaland Assembly commissioner and secretary Dr PJ Antony confirmed to the daily, saying that playing the National Anthem was never the convention in the Nagaland Assembly for unknown reasons. But, he added there is not much to read between the lines because when the National Anthem was included as part of the Governor’s address in the house this time and the move was well-received by all the members.