'Nation will always remain indebted to their sacrifice': Amit Shah offers condolences to families of martyred soldiers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday paid tribute to the five security personnel who were martyred in a firefight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara on Saturday.

Taking to microblogging site Twiter, Shah said, "I bow to our soldiers and security personnel martyred while protecting our motherland during an encounter with terrorists in Handwara in J&K. Nation will always remain indebted to their supreme sacrifice. My deepest condolences to their bereaved families."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered condolences to the family of the martyred soldiers.

"Tributes to our courageous soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. They served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens. Condolences to their families and friends," Modi tweeted.

On May 2, five security personnel, including an Army Colonel and a Major, were martyred in an encounter with terrorists.

The team of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles had received intelligence input which suggested that terrorists were taking hostage the civilian inmates of a house in Changimulla, Handwara of the Kupwara district in the union territory. Based on this input, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and the J&K Police.

The 21 Rashtriya Rifles team entered the house of a civilian to prevent a hostage situation when they came under heavy fire from terrorists who had already reached there. In the ensuing gunfight, the four army men and the cop lost their lives, the Indian Army spokesperson said.