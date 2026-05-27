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'Nataka' in Karnataka: New leadership, reshuffle of political cards! Who will take oath as CM on Saturday?

Shivakumar will meet Siddaramaiah for breakfast on Thursday, May 28, morning at ‘Kaveri’, the CM’s official residence in Bengaluru.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 27, 2026, 02:07 PM IST

'Nataka' in Karnataka: New leadership, reshuffle of political cards! Who will take oath as CM on Saturday?
Image source: ANI
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Amid growing talk of a leadership change in Karnataka, Congress sources said that a new chief minister’s swearing-in is expected on Saturday, May 30. Meanwhile, intense political maneuvering is underway in Bengaluru and New Delhi over who will take over. 

This comes as the power struggle within the Karnataka Congress between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar escalates. Party insiders say the Congress high command is trying to ensure a “smooth transition of power”.

Shivakumar to meet Siddaramaiah

Shivakumar will meet Siddaramaiah for breakfast on Thursday, May 28, morning at ‘Kaveri’, the CM’s official residence in Bengaluru.

His office said he will return from Delhi early Thursday morning and go straight to Siddaramaiah’s residence for the meeting. 

Sources cited by IANS said both leaders might hold a joint press briefing after the meeting to put an end to speculation over the leadership issue.

Congress decides to go ahead with Shivakumar

The meeting is politically important because it follows reports that the Congress central leadership has chosen to go ahead with Shivakumar’s promotion. 

The ongoing political activity has restarted talk about the long-rumuored rotational chief ministership plan in the Karnataka Congress. 

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar previously had a widely reported “breakfast diplomacy” meeting in December 2025 amid similar buzz about power-sharing deals.

Congress leader Surjewala reaches Bengaluru for GBA duties

Congress General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala is also coming to Bengaluru, officially for work related to the Greater Bengaluru Authority elections. 

But party insiders told IANS his visit is actually about making sure the state’s leadership change happens smoothly. 

Rahul Gandhi asked Siddaramaiah to resign?

Sources also claimed that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had asked Siddaramaiah to resign to clear the way for Shivakumar to become Chief Minister.

Although, Siddaramaiah’s camp has reportedly said it will respect the party leadership’s call, some ministers and loyalists are still resisting any leadership change. 

The Congress high command is also believed to be working on a wider political adjustment plan to keep caste and regional balance in the government.

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