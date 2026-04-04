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Nashik Tragedy: 9 members of same family, including 6 children killed after car falls into well in Dindori

In a tragic incident from Maharashtra, nine members of the same family, including six children, lost their lives after their car accidentally fell into a well in Maharashtra's Nashik district. The incident took place late Friday night in Dindori town, as the family was returning home from a function.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 04, 2026, 09:48 AM IST

Nashik Tragedy: 9 members of same family, including 6 children killed after car falls into well in Dindori
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In a tragic incident from Maharashtra, nine members of the same family, including six children, lost their lives after their car accidentally fell into a well in Maharashtra's Nashik district. The incident took place late Friday night in Dindori town, as the family was returning hom in a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) after attending a coaching class get-together in the town.

As per reports, the car lost control and failed to spot the water-filled well in the darkness while driving through the Shivaji Nagar area. All occupants of the car got trapped, and no one survived. Following a two hour rescue operation, the bodies were pulled out of the well and was brought to the government hospital in Dindori, the official said.

The reports say, deceased were identified as Sunil Dattu Dargude (32), his wife Reshma, Asha Anil Dargude (32), and six children from the family, five girls in the age group of seven to 14 years and an 11-year-old boy. 

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