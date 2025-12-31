FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot greenfield corridor in Maharashtra approved; check project cost, distance and more

The six-lane greenfield project corridor is to improve travel efficiency, and it is expected to cut travel time by 17 hours and reduce the travel distance by 201 km.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 31, 2025, 05:01 PM IST

Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot greenfield corridor in Maharashtra approved; check project cost, distance and more
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the construction of a 6-lane greenfield access-controlled Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot corridor in Maharashtra on BOT (Toll) Mode across a length of 374 km. The total capital cost of the project is Rs 19,142 crore. 

Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot greenfield corridor route

The greenfield corridor from Nashik to Akkalkot will provide connectivity to important regional cities such as Nashik, Ahilyanagar, and Solapur, connecting to Kurnool. It is also proposed to be connected to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Vadhawan port interchange, the Agra-Mumbai corridor in Nashik at junction with NH-60 (Adegaon), and the Samruddhi Mahamarg at Pangri (near Nashik).

Reduced travel time, distance

The primary purpose of the proposed access-controlled six-lane greenfield project corridor is to improve travel efficiency, and it is expected to cut travel time by 17 hours and reduce the travel distance by 201 km. The proposed corridor will provide through connectivity from the west coast to the east coast. From Chennai port end, 4-lane corridors are already in progress from Chennai to Hasapur (MH Border) via Thiruvallur, Renigunta, Kadappa, and Kurnool (700 km long).

Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot corridor speed limit

The 6-lane access-controlled greenfield corridor with close tolling will support average vehicular speeds of 60 km/h with a design speed of 100 km/h. This will reduce the overall travel time to approximately 17 hours from 31 hours, while offering safer, faster, and uninterrupted connectivity for both passenger and freight vehicles.

The project will generate about 251.06 lakh man-days of direct employment and 313.83 lakh man-days of indirect employment. The project will also induce additional employment opportunities due to an increase in economic activity in the vicinity of the proposed corridor.

