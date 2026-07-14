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Nashik outing turns horrific as family chased for 15 km after objecting to sexual harassment | Video

A Nashik family's weekend getaway turned into a nightmare after they objected to the harassment of one of the family members by a group of miscreants. The family was visiting the Bhavli Dam and waterfall area in Maharashtra's Nashik district when the incident happened.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 14, 2026, 02:05 PM IST

Nashik outing turns horrific as family chased for 15 km after objecting to sexual harassment | Video
Nashik family chased for 15 km after objecting to sexual harassment (Source: Twitter)
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A Nashik family's weekend getaway turned into a nightmare after they objected to the harassment of one of the family members by a group of miscreants. The family was visiting the Bhavli Dam and waterfall area in Maharashtra's Nashik district when the confrontation escalated into a harrowing ordeal.

The culprits allegedly chased them for around 15 kilometres, vandalised their car and even attacked them after they objected to the sexual harassment of a woman family member.

A video of the incident has surfaced which shows outside scenes from a car. The video, taken from the car that was vandalised, show scared family members as many men chase the vehicle, while one of the accused seen hurling an iron rod towards the car, and the vehicle's front windscreen seems to have already been broken.

What happened?

The incident happened in Igatpuri town, which is nearly two hours away from Nashik, on Sunday, when members of the Bhagwat family were on a holiday outing to the popular tourist spot. The police said the issue started when a group of men allegedly whistled at and sexually harassed a woman from the family. When her relatives intervened and accused them over their behaviour, the argument escalated into violence.

Speaking at a press conference, Nashik SP DS Swami said, “It started with a verbal altercation, which then escalated over the next 7–8 kilometres. The dispute began when a man whistled; although they initially left the spot, the confrontation escalated further. Security arrangements have been significantly stepped up, and precautions are being taken to prevent such incidents in the future."

After the group of men started chasing the car, the Bhagwat family immediately sped away to save their lives, as it sensed the upcoming danger. 

While the men chased the family, they attacked the car with iron rods, shattering its window panes and causing extensive damage. Due to the horrific events, the family was left in a state of shock. While narrating her ordeal to news agency IANS, victim Poonam Bhagwat said, “The accused called in their other friends and assaulted and threatened her husband. The family then left in their car, but the accused followed them in a white Baleno car (MH 46 BE 3721) and a Hero motorcycle (MH 15 KA 4502)."

Police arrest accused

The police said that they have  arrested nine people in connection with the case so far. However, one accused remains absconding and is believed to have fled to the Palghar region.

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