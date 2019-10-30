Nashik: 30,000 turn up for army recruitment rally to fill 63 vacant posts in artillery regiment

Over 30,000 aspirants took part in a recruitment rally to fill 63 posts in Army's Artillery Regiment in Maharashtra's Nashik on Wednesday.

Due to the overwhelming response, a large number of police personnel have been deployed to control the crowd and prevent any mishap. The police and the army do not want to take any chances as a recruitment rally in 2013 had witnessed an enormous crowd, resulting in a stampede.

The educational qualifications required for the posts is 10-12th class. However, there are some graduates post-graduates as well who are appearing in the recruitment rally.

Along with Maharashtra, candidates from other states like Andhra Pradesh, Kerela, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Karnataka are also participating in the drive.

The aspirants are on their own due to a lack of arrangements from the army. There's an uncontrollable crowd near the Deolali camp. Some aspirants were forced to spend the night at the railway station.

The five-day recruitment rally is organized by the army to fill posts like soldier - general duty, hairdresser, and housekeeping.

Earlier this month, the army organised a recruitment drive for a Territorial Army Battalion in Srinagar that received an overwhelming response with 6,500 youth from Jammu and Kashmir participating in it.