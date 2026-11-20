Gangster Naseem Durrani, allegedly linked to Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company and accused in the murder of Sameer near Kapil Mishra's office, was killed in a joint Delhi Police and Noida STF encounter in Bulandshahr.

Naseem Durrani, gangster linked to Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company, killed in police encounter in UP (Source;X)

Gangster Naseem Durrani, accused of murdering a 26-year-old man in northeast Delhi earlier this week, was killed in an encounter with a joint team of the Delhi Police and Noida Special Task Force (STF) in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, officials said.

Durrani, who was allegedly associated with Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company network, was being tracked by police following the November 16 murder of Sameer outside the office of Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra.

According to officials, police received intelligence inputs about Durrani's presence in Bulandshahr and launched a joint operation to apprehend him. An encounter broke out during the operation, resulting in his death. Further details about the exchange of fire and the police operation are awaited.

Who was Naseem Durrani? Gangster's alleged role in Sameer murder

Durrani was allegedly involved in the shooting of 26-year-old Sameer in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas on November 16. According to reports, armed assailants fired around 20 rounds at Sameer, a resident of Mustafabad. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The murder was suspected to be linked to an ongoing gang rivalry between the Naseem Durrani and Haroon Saifi gangs.

Sameer was also reportedly involved in criminal activities and had recently been detained by district police for questioning in connection with a criminal case. He was subsequently released after interrogation.

Naseem Durrani's alleged D-Company links

Durrani was reportedly linked to the network of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and had been in contact with Chhota Shakeel, Dawood's close associate.

According to reports, Shakeel had allegedly assigned Durrani the task of eliminating jailed gangster Chhota Rajan in 2016.

Durrani was also accused of plotting the assassination of Pakistani-Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah.

Over 25 criminal cases against Durrani

Durrani reportedly faced more than 25 criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder and robbery. His name had figured in several alleged criminal conspiracies, including the reported plot against Chhota Rajan.

His killing in the joint operation by the Delhi Police and Noida STF comes amid an investigation into Sameer's murder and the suspected gang rivalry behind the shooting. Further details regarding the encounter, Durrani's alleged role in the murder and the investigation are awaited.