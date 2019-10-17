NASA takes fresh pictures of Chandrayaan-2's landing site to locate Vikram Lander

NASA is making another attempt to locate Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander using Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) which has taken another set of images in favourably better lighting conditions of the region where Vikram Lander had a hard landing.

This was the second time when NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) passed over the area where Vikram Lander had a hard landing on September 7 and took images of the area.

The images were taken on Monday in better lighting conditions compared to the last time when LRO clicked images on September 17.

Scientists are currently studying the images taken by LRO and hoping to locate Vikram Lander.

If located, it will be a major breakthrough for the scientists that will also help in knowing what actually happened to Lander when it lost communication with ISRO.

On September 7, Chandrayaan-2, the second lunar mission by ISRO, failed to make a soft landing on the moon (September 7) and lost connection with Vikram Lander.

Vikram Lander was just 2.1 kilometers above the lunar surface when it lost contact with ISRO, throwing a pall of gloom over the Indian space agency.

After the hard-landing of Vikram Lander on the lunar surface, ISRO had expressed hopes that they have at least 14 days to establish contact but hasn't been able to communicate with it so far.

National Committee of academicians and ISRO experts are analyzing the cause of communication loss with Vikram Lander.