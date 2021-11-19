Why Delhi becomes 'smog capital' of world every year? NASA study reveals

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category for the sixth consecutive day on Friday, according to SAFAR.

US space agency NASA shared photos of farm fires, depicting how they led to an increase in the level of air pollution in Delhi. The image shows hotpots with small red dots and the entire area around Delhi is seen with high pollution levels.

On Twitter, NASA Earth captioned the photo saying, "Smoke from crop fires in northern India blanketed Delhi and contributed to soaring levels of air pollution."

Check out the tweet here.

On its blog, NASA revealed that the photos were taken via the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the Suomi NPP satellite on November 11.

Pawan Gupta, a Universities Space Research Association (USRA) scientist at Nasa's Marshall Space Flight Centre, said, "Looking at the size of the plume on November 11 and the population density in this area, I would say that a conservative estimate is that at least 22 million people were affected by smoke on this one day."

It was further revealed that fires in the northern part of Pakistan may also have contributed to some of the smoke. Meanwhile, the national capital's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category for the sixth consecutive day on Friday, according to the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR). However, the overall Air Quality Index reduced from 362 on Thursday to 332 today. According to the SAFAR bulletin, Delhi's AQI will remain the same for the next two days.

"The AQI today indicates the very poor category and likely to improve but remain the same for the next two days as transport-level winds are coming from the east direction preventing intrusion of any pollutants from the stubble burning region. Local surface winds are low and mixing layer height is above 1 km resulting in moderate ventilation of near-surface pollutants," it said in a bulletin.

Also, from November 21 onwards surface winds are likely to be strong resulting in effective dispersion that improves air quality.

On Thursday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said that Delhi's contribution to air pollution is 31 percent and the remaining 69 percent of the pollution is from outside Delhi, adding that it is impossible to curb pollution without a joint-action plan by the Centre.

(With agency inputs)