Narmada Mahotsav: PM Modi arrives in Gujarat on Sep 16, to visit Sardar Sarovar Dam on 69th birthday

Headlines

G20 Summit 2023: India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor project unveiled

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan announce playing XI against India for Super 4 clash

Not Jism 2, but Sunny Leone would have made her Bollywood debut with this erotic thriller if...

Meet man who works for Rs 2,71,000 crore company, son of India's second richest pharma billionaire

Asia Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid spotted watching Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Super 4 clash in Colombo

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

G20 Summit 2023: India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor project unveiled

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan announce playing XI against India for Super 4 clash

Not Jism 2, but Sunny Leone would have made her Bollywood debut with this erotic thriller if...

6 times Rashmika Mandanna set major fashion goals in sarees

From Rs 260 crore private jet to luxurious properties: Most expensive things owned by Akshay Kumar

10 foods to avoid on keto diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

From investments to trade: PM Modi meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on sidelines of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Amid name change row, PM Modi sends strong 'Bharat' message to opposition

G20 Summit In Delhi: PM Modi welcomes African Union as G20 permanent member with a big hug

When Shah Rukh Khan responded to why he works with ‘actresses half his age’ like Alia, Deepika: ‘They are only ones...'

Welcome 3: Promo of Akshay Kumar's film inspires memes, divides internet; netizens miss Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar

Ridhi Dogra recalls asking herself ‘am I mad’ before deciding to play SRK's Kaveri Amma in Jawan: ‘I did it to stay...'

HomeIndia

India

Narmada Mahotsav: PM Modi arrives in Gujarat on Sep 16, to visit Sardar Sarovar Dam on 69th birthday

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had earlier invited the Prime Minister to attend the 'Namami Devi Narmade Mahotsav' in Gujarat on his birthday on September 17

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 15, 2019, 10:45 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Adhering to the earlier announced programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be spending his 69th birthday in Gujarat, for which he will be arriving in the state on September 16.

Sources report that Modi is to arrive at the Ahmedabad airport at 11 PM, following which Governor Acharya Devvrat and the state cabinet including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will receive the Prime Minister, welcoming him into the state where he had once served as the Chief Minister between 2001-2014. 

PM Modi will be staying the night at the governor of Gujarat's official residence in Gandhinagar, the Raj Bhavan. On getting some rest, the Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at 8 AM in Kevadiya town in the Narmada district, to offer prayers to the Narmada Devi at the Sardar Sarovar Dam (SSD).

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had earlier invited the Prime Minister to attend the 'Namami Devi Narmade Mahotsav' in Gujarat on his birthday on September 17, which Modi had accepted. The Mahotsav, reports quoted Rupani as having said, is being celebrated across the state with over 5000 events to mark the filling up of the SSD to its full capacity.

 On Sunday the water level was at the 138.32 mt mark, .36 mt short of Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 138.68 metres.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mumbai: BJP organises 400 'Dahi Handi' celebrations on Janmashtami this year

Asia Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid spotted watching Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Super 4 clash in Colombo

7 Best Websites to Buy Instagram Followers (Permanent Followers)

'May the upcoming year...': Sachin Tendulkar's birthday wish for Shubman Gill goes viral

Meet India's richest pharma firm owner who is the son of a horse breeder, net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE