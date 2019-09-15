Narmada Mahotsav: PM Modi arrives in Gujarat on Sep 16, to visit Sardar Sarovar Dam on 69th birthday

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had earlier invited the Prime Minister to attend the 'Namami Devi Narmade Mahotsav' in Gujarat on his birthday on September 17

Adhering to the earlier announced programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be spending his 69th birthday in Gujarat, for which he will be arriving in the state on September 16.

Sources report that Modi is to arrive at the Ahmedabad airport at 11 PM, following which Governor Acharya Devvrat and the state cabinet including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will receive the Prime Minister, welcoming him into the state where he had once served as the Chief Minister between 2001-2014.

PM Modi will be staying the night at the governor of Gujarat's official residence in Gandhinagar, the Raj Bhavan. On getting some rest, the Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at 8 AM in Kevadiya town in the Narmada district, to offer prayers to the Narmada Devi at the Sardar Sarovar Dam (SSD).

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had earlier invited the Prime Minister to attend the 'Namami Devi Narmade Mahotsav' in Gujarat on his birthday on September 17, which Modi had accepted. The Mahotsav, reports quoted Rupani as having said, is being celebrated across the state with over 5000 events to mark the filling up of the SSD to its full capacity.

On Sunday the water level was at the 138.32 mt mark, .36 mt short of Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 138.68 metres.