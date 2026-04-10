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Nari Shakti Vandan Act: CM Rekha Gupta joins DU signature drive, pushes for greater role of women in decision-making

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday visited the Arts Faculty at Delhi University, where she took part in a signature campaign supporting the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. Addressing the gathering, she underlined the urgent need to increase women’s participation in governance and policymaking.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 10, 2026, 05:19 PM IST

Nari Shakti Vandan Act: CM Rekha Gupta joins DU signature drive, pushes for greater role of women in decision-making
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday visited the Arts Faculty at Delhi University, where she took part in a signature campaign supporting the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. Addressing the gathering, she underlined the urgent need to increase women’s participation in governance and policymaking. Gupta said meaningful change can only happen when women occupy decision-making positions, enabling them to address issues that directly affect society, families and their own lives.  

She pointed to Delhi government initiatives such as ‘Lakhpati Bitiya’ and ‘Anmol’, describing them as outcomes of a sensitive and inclusive approach aimed at strengthening women’s empowerment and social security.  

The event also highlighted the importance of women’s leadership and equal representation through messages like ‘It’s time for women to lead’ and ‘Empowered women, prosperous nation.’ The Chief Minister described the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Act’ as a historic step and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for its passage. She said the legislation carries forward the journey from ‘Beti Bachao’ to ‘Beti Badhao.’ 

Gupta noted that the demand for greater political representation for women has been decades in the making. Tracing its roots back to 1931, she said the law enacted in 2023 reflects a long and persistent struggle, and emphasised that ensuring its effective implementation is now a collective responsibility.  

She urged young people to actively support the initiative and help turn it into a mass movement, adding that true democratic strength lies in equal participation in decision-making. Expressing confidence in the law’s impact, Gupta said it would redefine political representation in the country and help build a stronger, more balanced and progressive democracy. 

A large number of students, teachers and citizens attended the event and extended their support to the campaign. People were encouraged to register their participation by giving a missed call to 9667173333. 

After the campaign, the Chief Minister interacted informally with students and women faculty members at a tea stall on campus. Over tea, she listened closely to their views, experiences and suggestions. The interaction, she said, reflected the importance of open and direct communication between public representatives and citizens, noting that the simpler and more accessible this dialogue is, the more effective and people-centric policymaking becomes. 

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