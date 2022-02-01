‘Nari Shakti’: Induction of women fighter pilots into IAF is now permanent scheme, says Rajnath Singh

Marking yet another move towards women empowerment, the Defence Ministry has decided to convert the experimental scheme for induction of women fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force (IAF) into a permanent one.

As stated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the decision is a testimony to the capability of India's 'Nari Shakti' (women power). He further praised the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards women empowerment.

The defence minister tweeted, “The MoD has decided to convert the Experimental Scheme for Induction of Women Fighter Pilots in the Indian Air Force into a permanent scheme.”

“It is a testimony to the capability of India's 'Nari Shakti' and our PM Shri @narendramodi's commitment towards women empowerment”, he added.

— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 1, 2022

Notably, the Supreme Court paved the way for the entry of women into the National Defence Academy (NDA) for recruitment into the three services. Thereafter, over 1.77 lakh women candidates applied for entry into the National Defence Academy (NDA).

The decision has been appreciated by many women across the country. Actor Kangana Ranaut also took to Instagram to praise the government’s decision to increase the number of women fighter pilots in the IAF.

Sharing Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s tweet, Ranaut wrote, “What a revolutionary decision by the government, now we will see more women fighter pilots”.

As Ranaut is set to play the role of an IAF pilot in Sarvesh Mewara's next movie – Tejas, she can clearly connect with all women aspirants who wish to become a fighter pilot in the IAF.

Notably, flying officer Avani Chaturvedi of the Indian Air Force made history in 2018 as she became the first Indian woman to fly a fighter aircraft solo.



She flew a MiG-21 bison in her first solo flight.

In July 2016, she was part of a three-member women team commissioned as flying officers. This was less than a year after the Centre opened the fighter stream for women on an experimental basis.



In 2020, the Navy announced deploying its first batch of women pilots on the Dornier maritime aircraft.



It has deployed 28 women officers on board around 15 frontline warships including aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya and the number is set to go up with more such appointments being planned.



In a significant move, the Army in 2019 began the process of inducting women into the military police.

These women will surely create history!