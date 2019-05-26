Narendra Modi to take oath as Prime Minister at 7 pm on May 30

Narendra Modi to take oath as Prime Minister for the second term on 30th May at 7 pm, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Along with PM Modi, members of Union Council of Ministers will also take the oath.

Announcing time and date of Modi oath taking ceremony, Rashtrapati Bhavan Twitter handle reads, "The President will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7 pm on May 30, 2019, at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

On Saturday, PM Modi after he was elected unanimously by senior party leaders, MPs as leader of BJP-NDA had met President Ram Nath Kovind.

President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Narendra Modi to the office of Prime Minister Saturday after an NDA delegation, led by Amit Shah, President, BJP, and comprising Prakash Singh Badal, Rajnath Singh, Nitish Kumar, Ram Vilas Paswan, Sushma Swaraj, Uddhav Thackeray, Nitin Gadkari, K. Palaniswami, Conrad Sangma and Neiphiu Rio, called on the President and handed him a letter stating Narendra Modi had been elected leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party.

Letters of support from NDA constituent parties were also handed over to the President.

Riding on muscular nationalism and a strident anti-Congress plank spearheaded by Modi, the BJP on May 23 got an overwhelming majority in the Lok Sabha, crossing on its own the 300 seat mark while storming back to power for the second consecutive term.

The BJP, which had won 282 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, managed to increase its tally and notched up 303 seats in the 2019 elections.

This will be the first time when a non-Congress party has managed to secure a majority on its own for the second consecutive term after Indira Gandhi had won in 1971. Earlier, Jawaharlal Nehru had performed that feat.

