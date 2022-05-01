PM Modi to embark on Germany, Denmark, France trip today; will exchange India's perspective on Ukraine

This will be PM Modi's first trip abroad this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on his three-day Europe trip today. On May 2, he will visit Berlin and meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, where he will discuss the bilateral issues and take part in the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations. On May 3-4, he will meet Prime Minister Frederiksen to discuss 'Green Strategic Partnership' and other bilateral issues. He will also attend the India-Nordic summit. He will make a brief stopover in France where he will meet President Emanuel Macron, who recently won his second term in office. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said Modi will exchange India's perspectives on the Ukraine-Russia war with the leaders of the three countries.

"I will be visiting Berlin, Germany on May 2, 2022, at the invitation of H.E. Mr Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of Germany following which I will travel to Copenhagen, Denmark from May 3-4, 2022 at the invitation of H.E. Ms Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark to hold bilateral engagements and also participate in the Second India-Nordic Summit. On the way back to India, I will make a brief stopover in Paris, France for a meeting with H.E. Mr Emmanuel Macron, President of France," PM Modi said in his departure statement.

"My visit to Berlin will be an opportunity to hold detailed bilateral discussions with Chancellor Scholz, whom I met at G20 last year in his previous capacity as Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister. We will co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), a unique biennial format which India conducts only with Germany. Several Indian ministers will also travel to Germany and hold consultations with their German counterparts. I see this IGC as an early engagement with the new government in Germany, within six months of its formation, which will be helpful to identify our priorities for the medium and long term," he added.

PM Modi, in the statement, said he and Chancellor Scholz will exchange views on strategic, regional and global developments.

"The long-standing commercial ties between India and Germany form one of the pillars of our Strategic Partnership, and Chancellor Scholz and I will also jointly address a Business Roundtable with the goal of energising our industry to industry cooperation, which will help strengthen the post-Covid economic recovery in both countries," he added.

He will also interact with the Indian diaspora.

After Germany, he will visit Copenhagen.

"Apart from the bilateral engagements with Denmark, I will also take part in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with the Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway where we will take stock of our cooperation since the First India-Nordic Summit in 2018. The Summit will focus on subjects like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region," he said.

"During my return journey, I will stop over in Paris to meet my friend, President Macron. President Macron has very recently been re-elected, and my visit just ten days after the result will not only allow me to convey my personal congratulations in person but also reaffirm the close friendship between the two countries. This will also give us the opportunity to set the tone for the next phase of the India-France Strategic Partnership," he added.

This will be PM Modi's first overseas visit in 2021.

India has called for the immediate cessation of the Ukraine-Russia war and a return to diplomacy. However, it hasn't directly condemned Russia for the invasion and has maintained neutrality unlike the US and many European nations, including Germany. Experts believe India's reluctance in calling out Russian aggression is due to its historic ties and reliance on Moscow for military hardware.