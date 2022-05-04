'Thought it was Paresh Rawal': 30-year-old photograph of PM Modi in Germany goes viral

Before joining active politics and becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Modi had been closely associated with the RSS.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently visiting Europe. He visited Germany on May 2 and met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The two leaders discussed myriad issues including climate change and the geopolitical situation in the continent. Amid the official trip, a 30-year-old photograph of him posing for the camera in front of a statue has gone viral. The picture was shared by a journalist. PM Modi, known for his well groomed grey hair and beard and stylish Indian attire, is barely recognizable in the photograph.

The photo, shared by the journalist Naveen Kapoor, shows Modi wearing a blue windbreaker, white shirt and trousers. He was also wearing black sandals with socks. It is indeed difficult to spot him without his trademark beard and moustache. He is posing before what appears to be a marble bust.

Nearly 30 years ago PM ⁦@narendramodi⁩ in Germany pic.twitter.com/ibSgTEhcNF — Naveen Kapoor (@IamNaveenKapoor) May 2, 2022

Many twitter users found it hard to believe the man in the photograph was indeed Modi.

For a sec I thought it was @SirPareshRawal . https://t.co/ByfW7rVLOa — Nakul Parulekar (@NakulParulekar) May 4, 2022

Scholz pledged 10 billion euros ($10.51 billion) to help India achieve its climate goals after meeting Prime Minister Modi in Berlin on Monday. The two leaders, however, differed on their approach when it came to the Ukraine-Russia war. While Scholz appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw his troops, Modi said there will not be a winner in this war.

"We believe that there will be no winner in this war, everyone will lose. We are in favour of peace," he said.

India buys a big chunk of its military hardware from Russia.

On Wednesday. Modi will take part in the second India-Nordic Summit with the Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway. After discussing strengthening ties with regard to climate change, renewable energy, innovation and technology, Modi will hold bilateral talks with Iceland's Katrin Jacobsdottir, Norway's Jonas Gahr Store, Finland's Sanna Marin and Sweden's Magdalena Andersson.

He will meet France President Emannuel Macron on his way back to India.

With inputs from Reuters, IANS