Modi's address at 76th UNGA: PM takes veiled jibe at Pakistan for using 'using terrorism as a political tool'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his address to the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Saturday. During his talk, PM Modi discussed issues like the COVID-19 pandemic, terrorism, climate change, among others.

The PM heartwarmingly spoke about Afghanistan and urged world leaders to 'ensure that the territory of Afghanistan is not used to spread terrorism and for terrorist attacks'.

Taking a veiled jibe at Pakistan, PM Modi said, "Countries with regressive thinking that are using terrorism as a political tool need to understand that terrorism is an equally big threat for them. It has to be ensured that Afghanistan isn't used to spread terrorism or launch terror attacks..."

PM Modi further added, "At this time, the people of Afghanistan, women, and children, the minorities there, need help, and we must fulfill our responsibility."

Also read PM Modi raises issues of H-1B visas with Joe Biden at bilateral meeting

The theme for this year's General Debate is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations.'

For the unversed, PM Modi had arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the country, his first beyond neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris here. He also met his Australi