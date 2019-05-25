Narendra Modi elected as NDA parliamentary party leader

Narendra Modi unanimously elected as leader of BJP parliamentary party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday unanimously elected as leader of BJP parliamentary party. BJP alliance partners including Parkash Singh Badal, Nitish Kumar, Ram Vilas Paswan others also elected Narendra Modi as leader of National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Delhi: Senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are also present at the NDA parliamentary meeting. pic.twitter.com/Vyjr28tosH — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2019

After being elected as BJP-NDA parliamentary party leader, Narendra Modi sought blessings from senior BJP leader LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi at the NDA meeting.

Delhi: Narendra Modi seeks blessings from senior BJP leader LK Advani, at the NDA meeting. He has been elected as the leader of BJP & NDA. pic.twitter.com/WfKKWEDc3j — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2019

Senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi greeted Narendra Modi, after he was elected as the leader of BJP and NDA at the NDA meeting.

Delhi: Senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi greets Narendra Modi, after he was elected as the leader of BJP & NDA at the NDA meeting. pic.twitter.com/B9e1Z4vO5C — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2019

SAD's Parkash Singh Badal, Uddhav Thackeray, BJP leaders Sushma Swaraj and Nitin Gadkari greet Narendra Modi after he was elected as the leader of NDA and BJP at the NDA meeting.

Delhi: SAD's Parkash Singh Badal, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and BJP leaders Sushma Swaraj & Nitin Gadkari greet Narendra Modi after he was elected as the leader of NDA & BJP at the NDA meeting, today. pic.twitter.com/gOFrWBlj0q — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2019

Senior BJP leaders, NDA alliance leaders including SAD Chief Parkash Singh Badal, JDU Chief Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray, others proposed Narendra Modi's name as the leader of NDA Parliamentary Party.