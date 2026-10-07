Narendra Modi completes 25 years as head of government, what next?

PM Modi offered prayers at Delhi's Shri Vinayaka Mandir on completing 25 years as head of government since becoming Gujarat CM on Oct 7, 2001, as Cabinet and leaders hailed his journey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Shri Vinayaka Mandir in New Delhi, commemorating 25 years in public office. He first took the oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, and subsequently led the BJP to victory in the 2014 general elections, serving three terms as Prime Minister.

Cabinet passes resolution

Earlier, the Union Cabinet passed a resolution celebrating PM Modi's 25 years of leadership, emphasising his commitment to "Nation First" and "Citizen First." Titled "From Gujarat to India a development vision grows," it highlights public trust through his three electoral wins in Gujarat and the Lok Sabha. The resolution notes the UN Public Service Award won by his grievance redressal system, SWAGAT, which inspired the PRAGATI initiative to expedite stalled projects at the national level.

The resolution highlights development, cultural confidence, and environmental initiatives, tracing climate action roots in Gujarat and emphasising renewable energy and global collaborations. It promotes yoga, millets, and heritage sites like Kashi Vishwanath Dham. The conclusion commits to a developed and self-reliant India by 2047.

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Leaders congratulate PM

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan posted on X, "Your journey as Pradhan Sevak has transformed the vision of inclusive development into a nationwide mission." He said 25 crore people coming out of poverty is a historic achievement.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated 25 years of service, highlighting the Prime Minister's inspiring role in developing India. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan described the occasion as wonderful and historic, noting the journey begun in 2001 towards this goal and wishing for the Prime Minister's health.