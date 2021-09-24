Headlines

Mahant Narendra Giri death case: After UP govt's recommendation, CBI files FIR, names Anand Giri

The investigation agency has constituted a team that also includes forensic experts to probe the case.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 24, 2021, 05:26 PM IST

To probe the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Narendra Giri under mysterious circumstances, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered the First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the case. The FIR mentions the name of suspect Anand Giri, the disciple of the deceased seer. 

The agency has constituted a team that also includes forensic experts to probe the case. The Uttar Pradesh government had recommended a CBI probe into Mahant Giri's death on Wednesday, following which the Central government issued an order transferring the case to CBI.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, the central government with the consent of the State Government of Uttar Pradesh, issued order dated September 22, Home (Police) Section-11, Lucknow, hereby extends the powers and jurisdiction of the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment to the whole State of Uttar Pradesh for an investigation into the offence(s) relating to the case registered at Police Station George Town, District Prayagraj on September 21, 2021, under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to the death of Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj, President, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad and any attempt, abetment and/or conspiracy, in relation to or in connection with such offence(s) and/or for any other offence committed in the course of the same transaction or arising out of the same facts," reads the Government of India notification issued on Thursday.

Mahant Giri, who was the president of the largest organisation of saints in India was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Baghambari Math in Prayagraj on Monday.

A purported suicide note was recovered from the site of the incident in which the name of the seer's disciples, Anand Giri, and two others were mentioned.

Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday had lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against three persons including Anand Giri under IPC Section 306 (Abetment of suicide) in connection with Mahant Giri's death and following which they were arrested.

(With ANI inputs)

