Narela fire: 2 unidentified people found dead in blaze in Delhi factory

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 11:31 AM IST

Delhi, Narela fire (ANI)

Two people were found dead in a footwear factory in Delhi's Narela in a fire on Tuesday. Many people have sustained injuries and have been shifted to a hospital.

According to reports, few people were trapped in the building during the fire. 10 fire engines were trying to douse the blaze.

Many people were rescued.

Those dead have not been identified yet, the Delhi police said.

The firefighters are trying to bring the blaze under control.

More details are awaited.