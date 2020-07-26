Narco terror module busted in J&K; 10 kg brown sugar, arms and ammunition seized

In a joint operation in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), security forces arrested three persons at an army check post on Sadhna top last night and recovered a huge quantity of brown sugar along with arms and ammunition.

A statement issued by the Indian Army reads, “A huge consignment of warlike stores and narcotics was apprehended last night at Sadhna Pass at the mouth of Tangdhar in Kupwara."

It further reads, “Based on specific inputs about smuggling, Army Dog, aided by detectors and Scanners, facilitated to locate the concealed and hidden packages from the vehicle. The search operation led to the apprehension of three suspects and the seizure of two vehicles. One AK 56, a magazine and ammunition, two pistols with two magazines and ammunition, 20 Grenades, and approximately 10 kg of narcotics were recovered. A Joint search operation is in progress."

SSP Kupwara Shiriiram Dinkar said “Acting on a specific input, the Indian Army's 7 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Kupwara police, which is deployed at the Sadhna Pass, got a big success. The two accused smuggling narcotics were intercepted today. They have been identified as Bashir Ahmad Shiekh and Abdul Amir Sheikh, both residents of Tangdar. Narcotics worth Rs 50 crore in international markets, and a huge quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from the arrested individuals, which includes 1 AK-47 rifle, 2 chimes pistols and 4 pistol magazines. It also includes 76 AK 47 rounds, 90 pistol rounds, and 20 different kinds of grenades.”

The duo was accompanied by a third person who was driving a second vehicle.

The recovery was made by a joint team of Army and J&K Police.

Two vehicles were seized while some more arrests are expected in this connection, said a police official.