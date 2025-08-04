Narco Analysis: Does it really reveal truth?

Can a simple injection make criminals confess their crimes? The reality is more complicated than we think.

In recent years, we have often heard about "narco analysis" in high-profile criminal cases. Police and investigating agencies sometimes use this technique when suspects refuse to cooperate. But does this method reveal the truth, or can clever criminals still fool the system?

What is Narco Analysis?

Narco analysis, also called "truth serum test," involves injecting a person with sodium pentothal or similar drugs. These medicines slow down the brain's activity and make a person drowsy and less guarded. The idea is simple - when someone's defenses are down, they will speak the truth without thinking of lies.

During the procedure, investigators ask questions while the person is in this semi-conscious state. The entire session is recorded. Supporters believe that in this condition, it becomes very difficult for suspects to create false stories or hide facts.

The Promise vs Reality

The Promise: Narco analysis seems like a magic solution to solve complex crimes. If someone has committed murder, theft, or corruption, just give them an injection and they will confess everything. No need for long investigations or gathering evidence piece by piece.

The Reality: Medical experts and legal professionals have serious doubts about this technique. Here's why:

First, people under the influence of these drugs can still lie. A trained criminal or someone with strong willpower may continue to give false information even in a drugged state. The drugs don't create a "truth zone" - they simply make people more talkative and less careful.

Second, the person may say things that are not based on real memories. Under the influence of drugs, people sometimes mix up dreams, fears, and imagination with actual events. They might "confess" to crimes they never committed or give details that sound convincing but are completely false.

Third, some individuals may be more resistant to these drugs due to their body type, previous drug use, or mental condition. This means the technique doesn't work equally on everyone.

Can Criminals Beat the System?

The answer is yes, in several ways:

**Mental Preparation:** A determined criminal can prepare mentally before the test. They can practice their false story so many times that even under drugs, they stick to the lie.

Physical Resistance: Some people naturally need higher doses of such drugs to be affected. Others may have medical conditions that make the drugs less effective.

Partial Truth Strategy: Smart criminals might mix truth with lies. They may admit to small, less serious things while hiding the major crimes. This makes their statements sound believable.

Professional Training: Organized criminals or those with intelligence backgrounds may have training to resist such techniques.

Legal and Ethical Concerns

Indian courts have been careful about narco analysis. In 2010, the Supreme Court ruled that no person can be forced to undergo this test against their will. The court said it violates the right against self-incrimination - basically, the right to remain silent.

Even if someone agrees to the test, the results cannot be used as direct evidence in court. They can only be used to gather more clues or evidence. This is because the reliability of statements made under drug influence is questionable.

The Bottom Line

Narco analysis is not the foolproof truth-detector that movies and TV shows make it appear to be. While it may sometimes help in investigations, it's not a substitute for proper detective work, evidence collection, and legal procedures.

Criminals can and do beat this system through various means. More importantly, innocent people might say things under drug influence that could wrongly implicate them in crimes they never committed.

The real truth is this: There are no shortcuts in the pursuit of justice. Good old-fashioned investigation - gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, analyzing facts - remains the most reliable way to solve crimes and ensure that justice is served.

As citizens, we should be wary of any technique that claims to have all the answers. Justice is best served through careful, methodical investigation that respects both the rights of suspects and the need to find the truth.

(The author believes that while technology can assist in criminal investigations, it should never replace the fundamental principles of justice and human rights that form the foundation of our legal system.)

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)