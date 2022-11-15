Narayan Murthy says death of Gambia children due to Indian cough syrup shameful

Photo: PTI

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy on Tuesday said that India-produced cough syrup led to the death of 66 children in Africa and has brought shame to the country. Speaking at the Infosys award ceremony, the founder said that the country is facing a huge challenge in the field of research in science despite the nation achieving the feat of producing the COVID-19 vaccine.

66 children passed away from acute kidney problems after taking paracetamol syrup to treat fever. The cough syrup is manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals, an Indian drug manufacturer.

Read: 'Huge difference between pre-2014 and post-2014 India': PM Modi tells Indian diaspora in Bali

In a medical product alert, World Health Organisation (WHO) reported that the products made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals and sold in Gambia (Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup) have excessive levels of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol.

The investigation was launched in September by the Gambia government. Indian health authorities, who were also looking into the matter ordered a halt in all production of Maiden Pharmaceuticals in mid-October after discovering violations at its production facilities in Haryana state.